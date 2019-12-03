Triple Fish Hooks for Christmas

As Moody’s warns the outlook for global debt is looking bleak as populations grow restless with the status quo of printing money for the wealthy and politically connected, DOUBLE DOWN talks to trends forecaster, Gerald Celente about where this unrest might take us. He believes that when people have nothing to lose, they lose it. And 2020 promises more of this protest against the rigged financial system. Max says that Santa’s been downgraded and that fiat money is pollution and, as it spreads, populations have to move away from the toxic waste. They discuss the fact that the Millenial and Z generations are going to get zero and that outcome will be a source of conflict until is resolved. Tune into Double Down to hear more on what Gerald has to say about his predictions for 2020.

