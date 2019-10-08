Ditching the Dollar & QE4

As nations and central banks begin their slow exodus from the dollar, will that exit soon become a stampede? Precious metals expert David Morgan of the Morgan Report tells DOUBLE DOWN there will one day be a race to ditch the dollar so do at least some of it now. They look at the news that Russia is pricing some oil contracts in euros and China beginning to stockpile gold. What does this all mean? And has the dollar exit caused the liquidity crisis in the Repo Market? Tune into Double Down to hear what David Morgan has to say.

