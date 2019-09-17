Plenty of Oil! Limited Bitcoin!

As interest rates turn negative and unrest spreads to places like Hong Kong and as an oil war threatens to break out once again in the Middle East, DOUBLE DOWN talks to Alena Vranova, co-author of THE LITTLE BITCOIN BOOK, about the case for bitcoin. They start by asking Alena what is wrong with the monetary system we already have. They elaborate further about the surveillance built into our current financial system and how this can work against the rights of citizens. Max asks what ‘individual sovereignty’ means and why anyone even needs this. Tune into Double Down to hear what Alena has to say.

