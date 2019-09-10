The Great NHS Heist Continues

As the UK continues its descent into a Boris Johnson and Brexit induced chaos, what next for the National Health Service? It was the promise of more funds for the NHS in a post-Brexit world which, of course, marked the most controversial of campaign promises and DOUBLE DOWN talks to Dr. Bob Gill about this and the other themes related to the privatization that is covered in his new film, THE GREAT NHS HEIST. During the distraction of a shambolic negotiation period, the selloff of valuable healthcare services continues to accelerate and Donald Trump’s administration certainly has an eye on grabbing more of the UK’s healthcare budget for US health ‘insurers.’ Tune into Double Down to hear what more Dr. Bob Gill has to say.

