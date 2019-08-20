The Bond 'Black Hole'

As the melt up in negative yielding bonds continues, clocking in another one trillion in the past week, DOUBLE DOWN asks Mitch Feierstein of PlanetPonzi.com what happens on the other side of this black hole of debt? Will investors time preference ever return to the historical norm that Alan Greenspan suggests is possible? Has risk completely disappeared and all is negative from here on out? Will the US go negative as well? How much more debt can the system take? Tune into Double Down to hear answers to these questions and more.

