A Golden Paradigm Shift

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to Michael Pento of PentoPort.com about the re-emergence of the bull market in gold.

As interest rates head into negative territory and gold finally busts out to the upside, DOUBLE DOWN asks Michael Pento of PentoPort.com whether or not the bull market that began back in 2003 is back on? They discuss the $13 trillion in negative-yielding sovereign bonds and whether or not negative rates can possibly happen in the US. Hint: Yes, they can, says Michael Pento. If so, what does this mean for the global financial system going forward? Tune into Double Down to hear answers to these questions and more.

