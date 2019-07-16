The Soul of Decentralization

As hyperinflation hits neighboring Zimbabwe and cryptocurrency Ponzi schemers have their homes burned down in their other neighboring country of South Africa, Botswana is fortunate to have the Satoshi Centre to educate the population on avoiding Ponzi schemes, most of which target those who believe in ‘free money.’ Alakanani Itireleng says that these many scams have been targeting Africans who have lost faith in their local currencies by promising a solution to the inflation or hyperinflation. These Ponzi scheme operators have even managed to get onto the local radio to help promote their schemes. It is against this backdrop that Alakanani has tried to teach her community that bitcoin is the core and soul of decentralization and the most honest, hardest money of all. Tune in to hear more.

