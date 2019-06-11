Molecules of Freedom

As US natural gas sees new LNG terminals being built from which to send the 'molecules of US freedom,' according to the US Department of Energy, DOUBLE DOWN talks to former energy market regulator, Chris Cook, about the realities of the global natural gas and oil markets. Cook once again outlines his theory that it is the biggest buyer — China — who now has the power to set the price of oil and natural gas, not the sellers. They also discuss the fact that once natural gas producers in the US have customers more willing to pay more than US consumers currently pay, prices may rise in America. It is, however, always much easier to transport natural gas locally as it is very expensive in both terms of capital and energy to liquify natural gas and send it by tankers overseas. Cook also notes that frackers continue to lose money no matter the price. Tune in to hear more.

