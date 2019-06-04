The Economics of Extinction

As house prices tumble — for real this time — in Australia and interest rates are at or below zero, DOUBLE DOWN talks to author, Steve Keen, about what is next in this global effort to keep the global asset bubble alive. But before he does that, Keen talks about the Extinction Rebellion movement and why he has joined that. Ultimately, the cause of the climate change and the economic chaos are the same: too much funny money. In terms of the 'rebellion,' it's part of the same uprising as seen in Brexit, Trump and Yellow Vests, but driven mostly by the young in this case who refuse to just go extinct. They discuss the multiple-fronted trade wars being waged by Donald Trump and what this has to do with deglobalization. Tune in to hear more.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com