Tesla, Trump and Tweets

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to Rick Ackerman about stock markets in the interesting days of Trump.

As markets continue their relentlessly buoyant high, how much further can we go? Rick Ackerman of Rick's Picks at RickAckerman.com says his technical analysis says there could be another 10% rise in the S&P500. Democrats won't like this, of course, as we head into a presidential election against an otherwise unpopular incumbent.

Their conversation takes in Tesla and whether or not the company can survive as the stock price tumbles with every tweet Elon Musk makes. Rick Ackerman also says that the over 35 year old bond bull market has much further to run because he still believes a long term deflationary outlook. Rick defines deflation as an increase in the burden of debt and that burden is only going to get worse. Tune in to hear more.

