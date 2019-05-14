Bitcoin Beating Gold and PayPal

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk about the resumption of a parabolic move in bitcoin and the underlying causes.

As US Congressman, Brad Sherman of California, seeks to introduce legislation banning bitcoin so that it does not outcompete the US dollar as the global unit of account for trade. Bitcoin is already beating gold as a store of value and now with second layer technologies like Lightning Network, ready to outdo credit cards and other financial technologies like PayPal and WePay as well. DOUBLE DOWN explores the implications of Brad Sherman's admission that bitcoin could, indeed, become a unit of account. They also discuss Microsoft's announcement this week that they will be building their digital identity system on top of the bitcoin protocol. Is this the beginning of bitcoin's next parabolic move in price and adoption? Or just part of its volatile action during its growth phase? Tune in to hear more.

