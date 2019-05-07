Beyond Crazy Markets

As Beyond Meat soars over 170% on going public, DOUBLE DOWN asks Mitch Feierstein of PlanetPonzi.com if this is beyond crazy. More likely, it is part of the new normal in an era when central banks have gone beyond any normal economic policy ever imagined in the history of economics. They discuss the booming GDP numbers (3.2%) and the lowest unemployment rate in 49 years and ask why it is that Trump wants interest rates cut by 100 basis points if everything is really so great. In the meantime, billionaire hedge fund manager, Ray Dalio, is warning that the wealth and income gap caused by all the central bank money printing has made the population beyond angry and they will get the MMT-style money printing they want sooner or later. Tune in to hear more.

