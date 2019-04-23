Is Inflation Dead? LOL

"Is inflation dead?" asks the Bloomberg/BusinessWeek magazine cover. DOUBLE DOWN talks to Dr Michael Hudson, an economist and author, who laughs out loud at the notion. Inflation in asset prices has soared as witnessed in Berlin recently where tens of thousands took to the street to protest rising rents. The rise in inflation has been reflected in the rise in debt that is where it is all masked. Hudson notes that student debt, most of it unpayable, is now at over $1.5 trillion. They also discuss policies like Medicare4All now taking off amongst the younger generations saddled with all these debts. Healthcare costs also burden US employers in a way none of their competitors around the world have to deal with. So is inflation dead? Tune in to hear more.

