Anti-Trust and Universal Basic Income

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert provide their quarterly look at the biggest stories in finance and economics.

As more and more candidates throw their names into the Democratic nomination hat, DOUBLE DOWN looks at some of the more interesting economic platforms announced thus far. In particular, they look at Elizabeth Warren going hard on anti-trust in relation to the big tech giants, Amazon, Facebook and Google. They also look at Silicon Valley entrepreneur turned Democratic candidate for president, Andrew Yang, who vows to introduce Universal Basic Income, financed in a manner similar to Alaska where residents of the state receive an annual dividend representing their cut of oil royalties. But is UBI merely a clever way for tech monopolists to avoid investigation and legislation regarding their anti-trust? Tune in to hear their thoughts.

