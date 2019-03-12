Negative Rates Coming: Got Gold?

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to Craig Hemke of TFMetalsReport.com about negative interest rates on the horizon.

In a seemingly coordinated media campaign, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank indicate more negative rates are on the horizon, which would be the first time they are tried in the US. How will you protect yourself from wealth confiscation? The historical safe haven from such confiscation is gold and now there is bitcoin as well. Craig responds to claims from a UK publication that gold is a right-wing thing and gives the liberal case for owning gold. Tune in to hear more.

