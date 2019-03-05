Satoshis as Unit of Account

As Bitcoin gets its second layer, what next for Lightning Network? Can it scale? Can it deliver the transactions per second that the blocksize war was all about? DOUBLE DOWN talks to Hodlonaut about his #LNTrustChain that saw the Lightning Torch handed off from one Lightning Network participant to the other as a means of demonstrating not only trust within the community but also garnering global attention for the latest innovations happening in the bitcoin space. Hodlonaut believes 'satoshis' will soon be the unit of account within Bitcoin and that we should trust innovation rather than force to find solutions to issues and perceived problems within the development of the technology. Tune in to hear more about the latest with #LNTrustChain

