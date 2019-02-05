Bitcoin’s Longest Bear Market

As bitcoin enters the longest bear market in its ten-year history, DOUBLE DOWN talks to Simon Dixon of BnkToTheFuture.com about what is happening in the investment space. Simon says the speculators continue to get wiped out and will eventually disappear. In the meantime, the builders continue to build. Second layer technologies and consumer-friendly applications being built today will one day onboard the newbies of the next bull market. They look at the future of bitcoin as a unit of account and when and how that might happen. Tune in to hear more growls from the depths of bitcoin's bear market.

