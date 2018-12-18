Printing Up Purchasing Power

As the Fed prepares to raise rates (maybe), Double Down talks to Chris Martenson of PeakProsperity.com about his thoughts on the role the central banks have played in destroying the business cycle in a desperate attempt to try and save the credit cycle, which is going on its third bust in a decade. In terms of the outlook, Martenson operates on a theory he calls, "Until and unless:" Until and unless credit markets are given more free money they can throw at hopeless enterprises, more companies will get exposed as not viable businesses. Until and unless there is more quantitative easing that is at least twice as large as we've seen, the system cannot be rescued. So what next? Will the ‘everything bubble' burst? Is there any alternative to a big crisis? And can the central banks save the day again? When the meltdown does arrive, Martenson reckons "money for the masses" will be the next form of quantitative easing. Tune in to hear more.

