Inverted Yield Curves and No-Win Trade Wars

As the Fed prepares to meet next week and determine whether or not interest rates will rise as expected, Double Down asks Karl Denninger of Market-Ticker.org for his thoughts. Can rates even be raised as markets sell-off and the trade war hots up, despite an alleged cease-fire? Denninger believes the Fed will raise, as they have signaled it and so must follow through, but is there trouble in the corporate debt market that might cause them to have to cut again next year? Corporations have been borrowing money in order to buy back their own shares which is a way to steal shareholder equity. Furthermore, there are bear markets around the world, from Europe to Latin America and China to the US tech sector. So what next? Tune in to hear the latest.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com