Collusion: How Central Bankers Rigged the World

As Donald Trump claims that the US Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, is a greater danger than China, Double Down talks to Nomi Prins, a former senior banker and author of Collusion: How Central Bankers Rigged the World. Nomi believes they are a danger, but not in the way that Donald Trump believes as they have very little to do with the economy. They discuss the Cantillon Effect and how voters keep tossing out incumbent politicians hoping a new party, a new leader might stop the unfair redistribution of wealth to the first to receive the Fed's newly printed money… but they keep getting the same as the central banks are untouched by the democratic electoral system. GDP has barely budged since the Global Financial Crisis, despite all the money printing and all the other quantitative easing experimentation. So what next? Tune in to hear the latest.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com