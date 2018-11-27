Is 'Boring' Gold About to Get Exciting?

As almost all markets across all sectors tumble, only gold stands alone as, well, boring. Barely moving during all the market turmoil, gold has maintained a steady price, at least in US dollars. Many currencies are plummeting against gold so those prices will appear to be soaring. Craig Hemke joins Double Down to explore the range of possible outcomes for gold as we head into 2019 with commodities and equities tumbling while the central banks try to unwind quantitative easing. And can gold continue to hold its store of value status in a post-boomer age? Some analysts think Millenials and younger will ‘hoard' their wealth in tech shares instead. Hemke has quite a lot to say on this crazy idea. Tune in to hear the latest.

