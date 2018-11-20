Great Game of Debt to Equity Swap

As tensions between the US and China ratchet up, what next for the global economy as the world's biggest debtor nation takes on the world's largest creditor nation for primacy in the hearts and minds of Asia-Pacific nations. With its huge war chest of cash, China is forcing America to cough up more credit to maintain its military supremacy in the region. Which of the two great powers will suffer a debt collapse first? They discuss whether or not One Belt, One Road will be allowed to continue and whether or not conflict will be inevitable as the two powerful countries vie for control of the Asia-Pacific. They also look at the peer to peer Ponzi schemes and housing debt bubbles in China and whether or not the economy can survive that. Tune in to hear the latest.

