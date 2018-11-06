Credit Cycles and Midterms

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to David Morgan of TheMorganReport.com about the state of the economy as America votes in the midterms.

With the 2018 US midterms underway today, Max and Stacy discuss the state of the economy ten years after the financial crisis and on the day of voting in the 2018 midterm elections. As the credit cycle turns, will the political fortunes for the incumbent party follow? They also discuss Paul Volcker complaining of ‘plutocracy’ when he had many years in power as Fed Chairman and as an economic adviser to the President to do something about it. The conversation turns to precious metals, from the silver that Volcker sold off to the outlook for gold as interest rates rise and trade and financial wars heat up. Tune into 'Double Down' to hear more.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com