The Tropical Trump and the Powell Put

As Jair Bolsonaro sweeps to power in Brazil, what does it mean that yet another ‘far right' leader has won a democratic election? Is an all-powerful man installing all these leaders? Or is there something going on in the global economy or politics that might better explain the trend? Max Keiser notes that there is one nearly forty year trend that has recently broken and that is the credit cycle. After 35 years of ever-declining rates, interest rates appear to be finally rising. What does this mean to the fabric of the globalized economy around us? It seems the voters are a bit smarter than the pundits in sensing the tides are turning — for better, or worse. And what does it mean that Hillary Clinton reappears to warn she may run again in 2020. Tune into Double Down to hear more.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com