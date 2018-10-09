Finger Insurance Against $5 Wrench Attacks

As positive news fills the crypto space, one would think bitcoin and altcoin prices would resume soaring, but, instead, prices remain flat. Is this positive or negative? Michael Terpin of CoinAgenda.com tells Double Down that he believes this could be a positive sign of sanity returning to markets and also an indication that prices could resume their upward momentum once the price finally starts to catch up to all the good news. They go through the list of positive developments in the crypto space relating to custody and insurance on crypto assets held in custody. These developments will not only allow institutional investors to enter the space but also encourage the ordinary investor who might not want to deal with the responsibility of securing their private keys. In terms of these custodial developments, Terpin says it is ‘finger insurance,' where there are layers of protocols beyond just your fingerprint to secure your assets from theft. Tune in to hear more!

