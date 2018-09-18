Can the Central Bank Deliver Future Booms?

As the ten year anniversary of the collapse of Lehman and the onset of a huge stock market crash, Double Down asks banker and author, Mitch Feierstein, if there is a danger of another crash on the horizon. In the inevitable case of another crash, former Fed chair, Janet Yellen, was recently quoted as suggesting that the central bank should commit to stoking ‘future booms' to make up for the wealth destruction of the crash. But does this command and control boom for asset prices merely exacerbate the already dangerously widening wealth and income gap? Furthermore, Max Keiser suggests, there won't even be public markets in another few years based on the trend of taking markets private through stock buybacks and other financial engineering. Mitch Feierstein believes that before that happens, stocks like Amazon are way overvalued and are in for a massive correction along with other markets with extreme valuations. Tune into Double Down to hear more.

