Wild Wolves' Howling at the Precious Metals Moon?

As emerging market currencies tumble and US financial markets melt up, what next for gold? Does the fact that gold is just so, so boring after four or five years in a tedious trading range means that it is finally ready for a resumption of its bull market which began many years ago? Why is the traditional safe haven apparently anything but when trade wars, sanctions, regional hot wars and currency crises are erupting everywhere? Craig Hemke notes that the sanctions and tariffs pushed by Trump run along the new silk road of China's One Belt, One Road and wonders if much of what we see is about containing the rising superpower. They also discuss the role of unwinding QE on the currency chaos we see roiling markets. Tune into Double Down to hear more from Craig Hemke.

