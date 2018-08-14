Great Power Embarks on Trade War Without Wisdom

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to former energy market regulator, Chris Cook, about the new sanctions on Iran.

As Trump's multi-fronted trade wars target allies and foes alike, Double Down talks to former energy market regulator, Chris Cook, about whether or not those sanctions targeting Iran and its oil sector specifically can work when the geopolitical chess board is so messy and chaotic. Will the US dollar payments rails give way to a less reckless and capricious alternative? What are Europe's plans for a petro-euro and where have they gone wrong? And, finally, what is happening with Turkey where shocking tweets from the President of the United States has wreaked havoc on the Turkish lira? Tune into Double Down to hear more answers from Chris Cook.

