What's Happening in Nicaragua?

Was the recent unrest in Nicaragua a popular uprising or an attempted coup? Max Blumenthal of GrayZoneProject.com traveled there to find out. He found a situation quite different to what he had read or watched in the US corporate media and, indeed, eerily similar to what had happened in Venezuela when pro-government leftist protestors were burned to death by opposition activists. But with a growing economy, unlike Venezuela, and with very little narco violence, like neighboring Central American states, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, what was the 'failed coup' in Nicaragua really about? There is talk of a canal across Nicaragua that would favor China, could this be reason enough for outside intervention? This is just one of many possibilities says Blumenthal. Tune into Double Down to hear more.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com