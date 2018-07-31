The Third Stage of Bitcoin Truth

As the third stage of bitcoin truth hits and the new money is no longer ridiculed or violently opposed, but is, in fact, accepted as being self-evident, even nation-states like Venezuela and Iran are seeking to create their own centralized versions. Of course, it is likely only bitcoin will survive, but, in the meantime, there is a great deal of competition in the space. Double Down talks to Ross and Shelley Dold about the EOS platform, a decentralized computer on which you can run an application beyond any one jurisdiction. It is like an operating system but with a governance layer that is creating a Constitution. The network is hitting 3,000 transactions per second which is far above and beyond the 15 transactions per second that is currently possible on Ethereum. They also discuss why it is that crypto couples are starting to populate the 24/7, non-stop travel and trading space of this new technology. Tune into Double Down to hear more.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com