Donald Trump: The ‘Moneyball’ of Presidential Candidates

As the United States heads into midterm elections in November, Double Down takes a look at the economic shockwaves which may impact the outcome. Trump has escalated his criticism of the Federal Reserve Bank for raising interest rates while also doubling down on his trade war with China. Who will win this war? Does the voter think it will be him or her? And why, despite the media furore, has Trump invited Putin to the White House? Could it be that his data analytics team think keeping the Democrats shrieking about Russiagate is a vote winner for him? Or will it all boil down to what Bill Clinton famously quipped, "it's the economy, stupid." Tune into Double Down to hear more.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com