BREXODUS: Passporting ‘Caveat Emptor’

On today’s episode of "Double Down," Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to Joel Benjamin about the growing "Brexodus" as Theresa May fumbles the Brexit process.

As her cabinet ministers wait for answers and her advisers leave important documents on trains, Theresa May's Brexit negotiations remain a shambles and she, and the nation, confront the possibility of a ‘no deal' ‘hard Brexit.' Whilst competitor financial centers like Paris, Frankfurt and Milan will love this, what exactly does a ‘no deal' Brexit look like? And is former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair, right to warn of the rise of populism? Even if it is his own disastrous policies and wars that partly caused it? Double Down talks to debt campaigner, Joel Benjamin, about these topics and more. He believes that political risk is starting to crystallize on company balance sheets and it's only getting started. Tune into Double Down to hear more.

