Decolonize Your Life

After independence, African countries kept the legacy of their colonization — from fiat currencies and central banks to the SWIFT international money transfer system. Sinclair Skinner says it is time to decolonize the lives of the African diaspora and he hopes BitMari.com can help them achieve that. Sinclair believes there was never any need to colonise, humans could have exchanged value a whole host of mutually beneficial ways. BitMari, which went to school on the early work of BitPesa in Africa, is working on delivering tools to do this on the blockchain, including a contract farming model which could see African farmers monetizing their crops in a more equitable manner. Tune into Double Down to hear more.

