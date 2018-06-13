EOS.fish: On the Birth of a Blockchain

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to Marshall Long of EOS.fish about the launch of the EOS mainnet.

As the crypto-world prepares for the launch of the EOS mainnet, Double Down talks to block producer candidate, Marshall Long of EOS.fish. He explains how EOS fits into the cryptocurrency ecosystem and why you may expect not only a ‘cryptokitties' of EOS but many more important dApps will soon be developed. Marshall tells Double Down about the advantages of Delegated Proof of Stake and how it may provide a more stable blockchain than others out there at the moment. Finally, Marshall suggests that the entire cryptocurrency space, spawned out of bitcoin, is an open source experiment. If so, "is bitcoin the Linux of money?" asks Max Keiser. Tune into Double Down to hear more.

