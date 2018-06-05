Who is the Biggest Trade Moocher of All?

As Donald Trump imposes steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the EU, DOUBLE DOWN asks Mish Shedlock: what the heck is going on? Mish says that Trump believes there is only a winner and a loser in any deal and cannot fathom mutually beneficial trade deals. It appears that Trump prefers, as he said on the campaign trail, bilateral deals to multilateral trade pacts and he is acting like the US has been the biggest loser of a deal with the rest of the world. As Trump attempts to restart NAFTA by a new name, who is actually mooching who on the world stage? And is Trump, with his mercantilist policies, actually going to introduce, whether by design or accident, a gold standard? Tune into Double Down to hear answers to these questions and more.

