Great Advances in Technology: From Silly Putty to Bitcoin

While the Chinese government says they are against the use of cryptocurrencies and blockchains, what they do is a whole lot different. As blockchain accelerators emerge across China luring the best engineers in the world with hundreds of thousands of dollars, what exactly is the future of cryptocurrencies? One kid ready for a bright crypto future is Oliver Morris, a fifteen-year-old Python developer who has been into bitcoin since he was eight years old. Eight! Double Down asks how his home-schooling has led him to be able to become so advanced in cryptocurrency technologies at such a young age and what he plans to do about building platforms to help educate others in blockchain technology. Tune into Double Down to hear this fascinating interview from the future.

