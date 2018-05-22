False Prices, Derivatives and 'Ticking Time Bombs'

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to Craig Hemke of TFMetalsReport.com about the Pope’s warnings on financial derivatives.

As the Pope warns about the ‘unacceptable’ ethics of ‘gambling on the failure of others’ via credit default swaps, Double Down talks to Craig Hemke of TFMetalsReport about the latest from Italy where insuring debt is soaring as a new government talks about introducing a parallel currency. What is the role of central banks, in particular the US Federal Reserve Bank, in creating this global currency tension from Argentina to Mexico, Italy and beyond? As the Fed attempts to taper, Craig Hemke suggests they may need to resume quantitative easing as emerging markets begin to suffer currency distress. And, in the meantime, what is gold doing? Tune into Double Down to hear the answer.

