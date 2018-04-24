The Donald vs OPEC

As Donald Trump tweets angrily at OPEC for rapidly rising oil prices, Double Down talks to energy market expert, Chris Cook, to ask whether or not the president has a point. Cook explains that most of the oil rise has actually followed upon Donald Trump's own new Energy Dominance policy which began on July 1st of 2017. Since then, oil prices have nearly doubled. Cook also suggests that the increase in oil prices was a deliberate policy set in motion by Gary Cohn and Rex Tillerson, the former who wants the commodity fully monetized and the latter for loyalty to Big Oil who needs the higher price to continue fracking. So where to next? And does Donald Trump understand that he is not as smart as Wall Street? Tune in to hear more from Double Down and Chris Cook.

