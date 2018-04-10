What's Wrong With Having an Industrial Policy?

As the US and China escalate the tit for tat tariffs, will this lead to full out trade war? And what should the Democrats' response be? Randy Voller believes having an industrial policy is actually perhaps a good idea, especially when competing against China which has plans heading out decades. They discuss whether or not a more pro-worker, Bernie Sanders styled economic policy might help Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections, what such a platform might look like and whether or not a trade war with China is one worth having in light of the advantage Chinese firms have acquiring US assets over US competitors trying to operate in China. Tune in to hear more!

