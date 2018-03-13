Whatever Happened to Peak Oil?

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to James Howard Kunstler of Kunstler.com about US oil production in the age of frack.

As US oil output hits new all-time highs not seen since the 1970s, Double Down asks James Howard Kunstler — "Whatever happened to peak oil?" Zero percent interest rates is basically his answer. As money became so easy, then expensive wasteful projects like fracking, which may not have made economic sense otherwise, could at least make the interest payment and production could boom… whatever the cost. They also discuss the difference in cost between a barrel of oil extracted via fracking in the US and that tapped from a well in Saudi Arabia. Tune in to hear more about US oil production and peak oil.

