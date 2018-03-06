The End of Artificial Stability

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to Charles Hugh Smith of OfTwoMinds.com about the breakdown of market stability.

As volatility starts to soar, are we about to witness the end of central bank bought stability? Charles Hugh Smith believes that central banks are beginning to withdraw from this certainty that they would buy the dips and, thus, restore profits and animal spirits to market participants. If, however, stock buybacks continue at their accelerated record high pace, and so, the island of equity gets smaller and smaller with fewer and fewer people living on it, Max Keiser asks, can't the markets, nevertheless, double from here. Charles Hugh Smith believes there are powerful incentives to misalign the interests of management and workers and stakeholders and, therefore, the entire equity market.

