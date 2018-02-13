The Seven Network Effects of Bitcoin

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss the exciting new innovations happening in the bitcoin space in 2018 with early bitcoin adopter, Trace Mayer.

While bitcoin prices continue to excite the mainstream media and newbie alike, the real meaningful advances in the cryptocurrency sector are rapidly being made and deployed behind the scenes and these developments will help the underlying technology gain massive velocity and, thus, adoption. Early bitcoin adopter and investor, Trace Mayor, says these second layer improvements to bitcoin will help spread it to the second (merchants) and third (consumer) of the network. They also discuss recent comments from both the chairmen of the CFTC and the SEC on bitcoin and distributed ledger technology. Tune into Double Down to hear more.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com