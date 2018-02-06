Bitcoin is Dead! Again?

As cryptocurrency markets crash with great speed and ferocity, bitcoin maximalist, Richard Heart, tells Double Double that bitcoin is not, in fact, dead. It's only just beginning. They discuss the 'hodl' mentality as a detriment to capitulation and wealth accumulation as bottoms are harder to find and speculative bubbles take hold. They also look at the recent story of Bitfinex receiving a subpoena about Tether. Richard Heart suggests there is not much meat to this story, for, if there were, we'd hear more stories of investors unable to redeem their Tether and a much higher premium for bitcoin prices at the exchange. Tune into Double Down to hear more about the market volatility in the cryptocurrency markets!

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com