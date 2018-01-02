Financial Resolutions in Slavelandia

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss the forecast for 2018 with Gerald Celente of TrendsResearch.com

Double Down talks to trends forecaster Gerald Celente of TrendsResearch.com about his financial forecast for 2018. Celente sees that rising inequality in ‘Slavelandia' will keep Americans from meeting their New Year's resolutions to save more money and pay down debt. And… is war in the forecast? You can bet on that if the beat of the drums is telling us anything, it is saying that missiles may soon be firing at Iran. Finally, Celente gives his thoughts on cryptocurrencies in 2018 and the future of Artificial Intelligence led by China.

