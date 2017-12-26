A Very Crypto Christmas

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies soared throughout 2017 only to take a huge tumble during the Christmas holidays. Max and Stacy put the correction into context of an ecosystem that has bloomed from a small part of the financial system into a minor and yet major behemoth threatening the legacy banking system. But they say that if you can't beat them, join them, so the futures markets have now begun offering a contract on bitcoin. How does this impact the liquidity and thus volatility in the markets? Max Keiser explains.

