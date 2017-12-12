Maxwellisation, or Whitewash?

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert are joined by Joel Benjamin to discuss the latest bizarre news about the ‘investigation’ into Royal Bank of Scotland.

As the Times of London reports, the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom withheld a report into the Royal Bank of Scotland's controversial (to say the least) restructuring unit for fear of being sued by the executives at the bank — a process known as ‘Maxwellisation.' Double Down turns to anti-banking fraud activist, Joel Benjamin of Debt Resistance UK, to discuss the latest in the case of the state-owned bank and the attempts to hold it to account for allegations of fraud when their own regulator, the FCA, claims they are not empowered to investigate fraud. Tune in to hear more.

