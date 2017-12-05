A World Gone Crypto Crazy!

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert are joined by Mark Mason of Dash Force News to talk about DASH: Digital Cash.

As bitcoin continues to soar and the media and investors pile into the sector, Double Down talks to Mark Mason about Dash, a cryptocurrency with instant settlement and its own decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Mason explains how these two functions set it apart from other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and why he hopes that grandma will soon be using Dash. They discuss the treasury proposal system and how Dash's DAO brings all the devs (developers) to the yard. Tune in to hear more about the latest in a world gone mad for cryptocurrencies.

