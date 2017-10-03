Deplatformed and Demonetized

As establishment media whips the population into a ‘fake news’ frenzy, the receiving end of the hysteria is the independent media which is being demonetized and deplatformed in order to protect the population from non-establishment voices and opinion. Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange.org has been at the forefront of the new independent media using social media to garner a wide audience and income. With mainstream media and giant tech monopolies, however, shutting down the competition, Luke tells Double Down that he has now been ‘demonetized’ on the YouTube platform where his videos are no longer able to collect ad revenue. The same experience has been had by both right and left activists and even politicians like Ron Paul. Worse than demonetization, however, is that many are also being essentially ‘deplatformed’ as search algorithms are altered to exclude non-mainstream voices. Tune into Double Down to hear about the impact this is having on alternative media.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com