Jamie Dimon is Full of Fiat!

On today’s episode of Double Down, hosts Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert are joined by bitcoin entrepreneur Charlie Shrem to discuss the latest in the bitcoin market.

As JP Morgan’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, calls bitcoin ‘a fraud,’ and as China cracks down cryptocurrency exchanges, Charlie Shrem tells Double Down that Dimon is ‘full of fiat’ and China is tightening the noose. Where does that leave bitcoin? Bitcoin is a zero sum game, Shrem says, it’s either going to zero or to the moon. And, as for the notion that bitcoin is a fraud and that it is only blockchain that is wonderful, Shrem points out that Satoshi wrote his white paper for bitcoin, not for blockchain. You can’t have one without the other. Tune into Double Down to hear more.

