Is Bitcoin the New Gold?

Hedgies and bankers are starting to ask, "Is bitcoin the new gold?" The question has been prompted by their own clients asking how to get a hold of this new ‘safe haven' asset. Chris Blasi believes bitcoin is certainly an interesting investment but that there is only one gold and that it is set to roar again. With recent geopolitical tensions around North Korea, Double Down asks, however, whether or not it makes sense for gold to trade in ‘meatspace' markets limited by weekday and holiday times? When Kim Jong-un tested an H-bomb on a Friday afternoon before a long weekend in America, investors were able to trade risk and uncertainty in bitcoin's 24/7 markets, while ordinary investors had to wait 72 hours for US markets to open on the following Tuesday. Perhaps blockchain is the answer for modernizing gold?

